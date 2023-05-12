Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 2,469.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 8.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,279. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

