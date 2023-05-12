DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DISH Network by 183.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 759,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 492,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.