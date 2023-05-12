Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0721 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and $364.16 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00299593 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013031 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,322,456,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
