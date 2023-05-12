Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.