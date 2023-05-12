Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.