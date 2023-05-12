Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 196.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

