Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $285.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

