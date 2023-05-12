Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $326.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

