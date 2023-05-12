Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 487,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $68.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.