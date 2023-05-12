Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 21.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.