DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.28.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

