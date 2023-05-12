Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55 to $5.75 EPS.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,599. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

