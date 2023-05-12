Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $531.32

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.32 ($6.70) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.24). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 547.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 2,722 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 552.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.47.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,194.44%.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

