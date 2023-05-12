Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

