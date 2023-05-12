eCash (XEC) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. eCash has a total market cap of $521.76 million and $6.98 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,749.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00430154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00131629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,385,579,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,385,629,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.