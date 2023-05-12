Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.0 %

EPC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 22,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

