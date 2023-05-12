Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 215 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.