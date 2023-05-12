Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 831.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.