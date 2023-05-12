Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,262 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $223.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

