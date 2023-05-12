Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.