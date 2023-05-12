EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 364 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.22. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

