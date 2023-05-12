eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the April 15th total of 744,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in eHealth by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 516,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. eHealth had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

