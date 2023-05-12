Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $130.00 at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.96.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

