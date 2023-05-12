Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF to provide futures exposure to core commodities involved in the production of electric vehicles, battery storage, and other renewable infrastructure.

Further Reading

