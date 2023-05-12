Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,756. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

