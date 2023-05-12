Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

