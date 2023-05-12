Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

