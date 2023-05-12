Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 18.5%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 62,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.