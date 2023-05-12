Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

