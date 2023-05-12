Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.55 million.

Entegris Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.22. 1,767,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entegris by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,718,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,927,000 after buying an additional 529,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entegris by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,355,000 after buying an additional 509,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

