Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ENVB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

