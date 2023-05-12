Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.41. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Environmental Tectonics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate.

