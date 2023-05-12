EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 486,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,635. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

