Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 252.8% in April

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Epazz Trading Down 6.9 %
OTCMKTS:EPAZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 14,613,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,270,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Epazz Company Profile
