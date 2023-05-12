Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 252.8% in April

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz Trading Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:EPAZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 14,613,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,270,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc is a cloud-based software company, which engages in providing the customized cloud applications and block chain mobile apps. It offers services, such as integration to administrative operating system, integration to accounting solutions, application development, website development, and flash courseware development.

