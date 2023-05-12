Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $93,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,559,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $204.27 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

