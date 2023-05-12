Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.14. 248,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

