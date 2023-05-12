Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rover Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rover Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

