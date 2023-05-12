Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLM Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 176,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 25.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 596,937 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.