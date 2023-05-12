Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.64). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

bluebird bio stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $485.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 424,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 2,013,689 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

