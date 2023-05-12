Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

MIDD stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,755,000 after buying an additional 88,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

