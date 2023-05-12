Ergo (ERG) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.22 million and $282,798.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00300176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00569596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00431026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,178,956 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.