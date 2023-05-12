Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0197947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.