ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.