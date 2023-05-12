Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 9675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Eskay Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

