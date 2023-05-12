ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.34% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10,597.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.