Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.00 million-$110.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.36 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

