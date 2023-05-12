Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69. Post has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

