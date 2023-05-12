Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.90 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $69.90 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

