EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.