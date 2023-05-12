EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.25 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

