EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPLE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPLE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

